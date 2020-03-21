WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice to give latest Coronavirus update on Saturday evening broadcast

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold a live, statewide address this evening, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. to provide West Virginians with an update on COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts in the Mountain State, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Joining the governor will be Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences, officials said.

The address will be available on both WBOY's NBC and ABC TV channels.

It will be a private, closed address, officials said. The governor’s office has gradually reduced the number of media at his press briefings as last week went on.

In an address Friday, Gov. Justice announced that lodges at state parks, along with the Hatfield and McCoy trail system would be closed.