WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to resume his weekday coronavirus virtual news briefings at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, according to his office.

Justice last held a briefing on Friday afternoon, where he added four additional counties to his “hotspot” executive order and talked about grants for “hero pay.”

Over the Easter weekend, two more COVID-19-related deaths were announced in the state, bringing the total to eight.