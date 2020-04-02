WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office has announced that the governor will hold his daily virtual briefing on how the state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The live briefing will available on WBOY’s TV channels, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. The full briefing will be posted here shortly after it ends.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the state’s Primary Election was being moved from May 12 to June 9 and that public schools in the state would remain closed through April 30.

