WV Gov. Justice continues to beat the drum for COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “I know you’re sick and tired of hearing me say this, but the only way on this planet that we’re going to stop this, that we know of today, is to get vaccinated. It’s the only way. You surely to goodness above can’t think this(92 additional deaths) is tolerable,” Justice said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Unlike previous surges, the hospitals have not emptied out after the surge, which will cause a “significant challenge” in hospitals around the state, should another surge start, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer explained.

When asked by a reporter what else can be done to stem the tide of the pandemic, in West Virginia, Justice replied that he doesn’t know what else to do. “We’re doing anything and everything I know to do,” he said.

During the briefing, Justice said that he believes the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes program has touched approximately 17% of the state’s population with at least one shot.

Justice also mentioned that next week he will hold briefings on Tuesday and Thursday and will probably get back to a three-day-a-week schedule soon.