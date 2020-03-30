WV Gov. Justice plans 2:00 p.m. coronavirus update for Monday

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday March 16, 2020. Justice declared a state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus, even as West Virginia remains the last state in the U.S. without a confirmed case. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced Sunday evening that the governor’s next virtual news briefing on the state’s coronavirus response is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and the 12 News app.

Gov. Justice did not hold briefings over the weekend.

Monday’s news conference will come after the state’s first COVID-19 related death, an 88-year-old Marion County woman at United Hospital Center, was announced.

Gov. Justice issued a statement Sunday evening, upon learning about the death:

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual. It is truly a sad day in West Virginia. We are working around the clock, along with members of my administration, and the top medical experts in our state to do absolutely everything we can to protect West Virginians. Our healthcare personnel across the state are real heroes. They deserve our love and support during this time because they are committed to caring for our citizens that fall ill. I implore all West Virginians to continue to stay at home, limit their exposure to others, keep practicing good hygiene, and if you feel sick seek medical attention right away. Be vigilant, stay calm and do your part to help us keep battling this pandemic.”