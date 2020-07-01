WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the 4th of July holiday waiting in the wings, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has shifted his Monday-Wednesday-Friday COVID-19 virtual news briefing schedule by a day, setting his next briefing for 1:00 p.m. Thursday, his office announced.

Gov. Justice held a briefing on Wednesday, which focused on how the pandemic affected finances across the state, along with updates on the numbers of positive cases related to resident travel to Myrtle Beach and in the state prison and jail system.

During that briefing, the governor announced a discrepancy in state revenue numbers and later in the day released a statement that issue had been solved.