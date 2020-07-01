WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m. Thursday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the 4th of July holiday waiting in the wings, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has shifted his Monday-Wednesday-Friday COVID-19 virtual news briefing schedule by a day, setting his next briefing for 1:00 p.m. Thursday, his office announced.

The briefing can be seen, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here, in full, shortly after it ends Thursday.

Gov. Justice held a briefing on Wednesday, which focused on how the pandemic affected finances across the state, along with updates on the numbers of positive cases related to resident travel to Myrtle Beach and in the state prison and jail system.

During that briefing, the governor announced a discrepancy in state revenue numbers and later in the day released a statement that issue had been solved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories