WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his next COVID-19 virtual news briefing for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Justice, who had been holding daily briefings, on weekdays since March, switched to a three day per week schedule, this week.

Wednesday’s briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. It will be posted here, in its entirety, shortly after it ends.

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice talked about an outbreak at a church in Greenbrier County. He also provided an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the state prison and jail system.