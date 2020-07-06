WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 briefing for 12:30, may address mandatory masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold his first COVID-19 virtual news briefing Monday at 12:30 p.m., his office announced.

During his last briefing, on Thursday, Justice said that he may announce that masks will be mandatory in buildings today.

“I want everyone to know that I am very, very seriously considering that at the beginning of next week, we may very well have to go to mandatory masks in buildings, you know, other than your homes. You go out, and you go into a building, you need to probably wear your mask. We tell you you need to, but we may have to go to mandatory masks,” said Justice on Thursday.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app and will be posted here shortly after it ends.