WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual COVID-19 news briefing for 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, his office announced.

Justice did not hold a briefing on Tuesday, after switching to a three day per week schedule last week. During his last briefing, on Monday, the governor talked about the number of coronavirus cases popping up around the state that are related to Myrtle Beach vacationers.

Wednesday’s briefing can be seen, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. It will also be posted here, shortly after it ends.

