WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 update for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s daily, virtual news briefing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY’s ABC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. It will be posted, here, in it’s entirety, shortly after it concludes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Justice said that he believes that cuts to state positions and programs should not be necessary and that work is continuing on the state’s unemployment claims system. The governor also touted the state’s low COVID-19 deaths numbers compared to neighboring states, gave updates on West Virginia’s PPE situation and student meal deliveries.

