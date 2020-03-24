WV Gov. Justice schedules next Coronavirus briefing for Tuesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced that the governor will do his next virtual press briefing on the state’s Coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

The live briefing will be available on WBOY’s TV station, as well as being streamed here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

The address will come one day after Gov. Justice issued an executive “stay at home” order, which takes effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday night, the WV DHHR released its latest numbers, with 20 confirmed cases in the state. Tuesday morning, officials in Harrison County confirmed two more cases, bringing the statewide total to 22.