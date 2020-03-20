WV Gov. Justice schedules online briefing on Coronavirus latest for Friday afternoon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcements Thursday that he was closing barbershops, and nail and hair salons, along with the fact that he had been tested for Coronavirus himself, and received negative results, the governor has planned another update for 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

After the governor’s Thursday afternoon address to the state, three more confirmed cases of Coronavirus were announced to the public. One of the cases was in Monongalia County, while two others were in Tucker County.

Thursday evening, the governor and other state officials participated in a statewide town hall meeting on the state’s Coronavirus response, that aired on TV stations around the state, including WBOY’s ABC station.