WV Gov. Justice set to resume COVID-19 briefings Monday at 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state officials will resume virtual news briefings on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Monday at 1:00 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

During his last briefing on Friday, Gov. Justice addressed a COVID-19 “hotspot” that had developed in the state’s eastern panhandle. Later in the day, the governor issued a new executive order placing further restrictions on that area. Over the weekend, Justice extended that order to Harrison, Kanawha and Monongalia counties, which along with the eastern panhandle have had the highest number of confirmed cases.