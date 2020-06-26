WV Gov. Justice sets Friday COVID-19 briefing for 2:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold his latest COVID-19 virtual news briefing at 2:30 p.m. Friday, after originally scheduling it for 1:00 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

It will be Justice’s first briefing since he accepted the resignation of state health officer Dr. Kathy Slemp, after the governor expressed concerns about inconsistencies in state COVID-19 data.

During his last briefing, on Wednesday, Gov. Justice talked about those discrepancies, along with positive case spikes related to Myrtle Beach vacations and livestock auctions.

Friday’s briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. It will be posted here, shortly after it ends.