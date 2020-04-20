WV Gov. Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to resume his weekday virtual news briefing on Monday at 1:00 p.m., his office announced.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY’s ABC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

During his last briefing, on Friday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order that all nursing homes in the state test or re-test every resident and staff member for coronavirus.

Justice also ordered all labs that are doing COVID-19 testing submit results to the WV DHHR in real time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories