WV Gov. Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to resume his weekday virtual news briefing on Monday at 1:00 p.m., his office announced.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY’s ABC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

During his last briefing, on Friday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order that all nursing homes in the state test or re-test every resident and staff member for coronavirus.

Justice also ordered all labs that are doing COVID-19 testing submit results to the WV DHHR in real time.