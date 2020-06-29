WV Gov. Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will start off this week’s COVID-19 virtual news briefings at 12:30 p.m., Monday, his office announced.

During his last briefing, on Friday, Justice addressed the resignation of state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, amid concerns about coronavirus data.

Justice also gave an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state that are related to travel to Myrtle Beach. The governor also reported that the state will finish its fiscal year with a surplus.

Gov. Justice further detailed how federal CARES Act funding would be distributed in the state.

