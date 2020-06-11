WV Gov. Justice offers further reopening details during Thursday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touched on a number items during his virtual COVID-19 news briefing Thursday.

The governor gave an update on the number of positive cases in state jails and prisons. There are currently nine cases at five different facilities. One each at the Central, Eastern, North Central, Potomac Highlands and Tygart Valley regional jails, three at Huttonsville Correctional Center and one at the Salem Correctional Center. A full breakdown can been seen here.

Justice also said that he will be releasing guidelines for the reopening of state offices. Dates for reopening will be left to state cabinet heads, Justice said.

Following up on guidelines released yesterday allowing visits to nursing home patients starting June 17, Justice urged nursing homes to find a way to allow family members to see patients who are facing imminent death before June 17.

The governor announced that the State Fair of West Virginia will go on with social distancing guidelines in place from August 13 to 22.

Justice congratulated Clayton Burch who has been elevated from interim state school superintendent to the permanent position.

Gov. Justice urged state residents to support their local volunteer fire departments through donations or by participating in their fundraising events.

Justice said that he is planning to move his briefings to three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting next week.