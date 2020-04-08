WV Gov. Justice sets Wednesday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office has scheduled his daily, virtual briefing again for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The briefing will again be available on WBOY-TV, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice touted improvements that were being made to how WorkForce WV was handling unemployment claims, noted the state’s COVID-19 testing procedures, urged ill health care workers to stay home and gave an update on positive tests at a Kanawha County nursing home.