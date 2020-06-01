WV Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 p.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold his Monday COVID-19 virtual news briefing at 12:30 p.m., his office said.

The briefing will be available, live, on WBOY’s ABC TV channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. It will be posted, in its entirety shortly after it ends.

During Friday’s briefing, Justice announced dates this month that youth and high school sports training and games can resume. He also provided an update on the outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and issued a warning to residents after more than 700 people showed up to a livestock auction in Jackson County.