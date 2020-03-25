WV Gov. Justice to hold Coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning, Day of Prayer service at Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will be busy Wednesday with two events related to the Coronavirus outbreak scheduled.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday evening that Justice will give his next virtual news briefing at 10:30 a.m. Due to time constraints in the governor’s schedule, the briefing will be limited to 30 minutes, his office said. Previous briefings have lasted more than an hour.

Wednesday’s briefing will come after the WV DHHR announced Tuesday night, that the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Virginia shot up to 39.

One of the reasons behind the time constraint is a statewide Day of Prayer service, scheduled for Noon, that will be led by the governor and religious leaders.

The service will include leaders from many different religious backgrounds providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer, according to the governor’s office.

“I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us,” Gov. Justice said. “God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this,” he said.

Gov. Justice issued a proclamation, formally declaring March 25, 2020 as an official Day of Prayer in West Virginia.

Both the briefing and the Day of Prayer service will be available on WBOY’s TV stations, WBOY.com and the 12 News app.