WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice updates state on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his daily, virtual news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor started by reassuring people that if they haven’t received an unemployment check, it will be coming soon and that checks will be retroactive. WV National Guard officials also detailed technological improvements being made to WorkForce WV workflows.

While lamenting the state’s nine COVID-19 deaths Gov. Justice touted the low number compared to surrounding states. Justice said that he was very concerned about the Wayne County Nursing Home where 36 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Justice said that the state has the capability to provide one million meals a week for West Virginia students. Weekly food packages, made up of five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks are being distributed, WV Department of Education officials said.

On Monday, Gov. Justice named Jackson County a COVID-19 “hotspot,” detailed how the state was addressing PPE shortages for health care workers and discussed how unemployment claims are being handled.