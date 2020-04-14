Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to update state on COVID-19 response at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice updates state on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his daily, virtual news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor started by reassuring people that if they haven’t received an unemployment check, it will be coming soon and that checks will be retroactive. WV National Guard officials also detailed technological improvements being made to WorkForce WV workflows.

While lamenting the state’s nine COVID-19 deaths Gov. Justice touted the low number compared to surrounding states. Justice said that he was very concerned about the Wayne County Nursing Home where 36 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Justice said that the state has the capability to provide one million meals a week for West Virginia students. Weekly food packages, made up of five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks are being distributed, WV Department of Education officials said.

The briefing can be seen live on WBOY’s ABC channel, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here in its entirety shortly after it concludes.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

On Monday, Gov. Justice named Jackson County a COVID-19 “hotspot,” detailed how the state was addressing PPE shortages for health care workers and discussed how unemployment claims are being handled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories