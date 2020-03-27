WV Gov. Justice’s Friday coronavirus briefing set for 3:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced Friday morning that the governor and other state officials will hold a news briefing on the state’s coronavirus response at 3:00 p.m. Friday.
The briefing will be available on WBOY-TV, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. While the briefing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., most previous updates from the governor have started late. 12 News will bring you the briefing as soon as it begins, on the aforementioned platforms.
On Thursday, Justice gave updates on his discussions with President Trump, the state’s progress on getting medical supplies, the outbreak of cases at Morgantown’s Sundale Nursing Home, among other things.