WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice announces restaurants and retail stores can reopen May 21, urges mask use

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice resumed his daily virtual news briefings on the state’s COVID-19 situation, Monday afternoon with announcements about more businesses reopening.

Week three of the governor’s “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan begins today with wellness centers and drive-in movie theaters opening.

Also beginning this Friday, May 15, guided fishing trips, with some social distancing guidelines, will be able to operate, Justice said.

Week four is scheduled to start a week from today, but Justice announced that most businesses will not reopen until Thursday, May 21, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Those businesses are:

Indoor dining at 50% capacity

Large specialty retail stores

West Virginia State Park campgrounds for in-state residents only

Outdoor powersport racing with no spectators

With these reopenings announced, the governor again urged residents not to let down their guard and to wear face coverings in public. State health officials also encouraged people who can work from home to continue to do so.

Also on May 21, the governor’s executive order requiring 14 day quarantines for out-of-state visitors, will end, he said.

Low contact youth sports, like baseball, softball and maybe soccer, will likely be able to resume on June 8, the governor said. However, it is unlikely that contact sports like football and basketball will be allowed to resume on June 8, Justice explained.

The state is working on guidelines for reopening the whitewater rafting industry, but so far has not found a safe way of doing it, Justice said.

The state’s African American COVID-19 task force, which was announced last week, held its first meeting this morning, WV DHHR officials said. Racial demographic information has been added to the state’s coronavirus website. Results from testing at all nursing homes in the state have also been added to the site, with 70% of facilities not having any cases, health officials said.

West Virginia National Guard officials announced that plans are in the works to do flyovers at hospitals in the state to honor healthcare workers.

During Friday’s briefing, state officials released additional information on how coronavirus is affecting the state’s African American population. Gov. Justice also announced guidelines for reopening the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail system.