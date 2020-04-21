Gov. Justice shuts down WV schools for the rest of the school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his latest COVID-19 virtual news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia students will not return to physical school buildings in the 2019-2020 school year. Distance learning and feeding programs would continue, the governor said. Justice encouraged all schools to find a place over the summer to hold graduation ceremonies for their seniors. Students “will definitely return to school” for the next school year, Justice said. Prior to today, schools Justice had closed schools through April 30.

State School Superintendent Clayton Burch said that all AP testing will be available for students, CTE students will be able to complete their programs, all virtual summer school will be free and free SAT testing will be provide, in the fall, for all current high school juniors. Teachers from around the state are submitting ideas and best practices to the state department of education’s website, to be shared with other teachers, Burch said.

The governor said that West Virginia is outpacing all surrounding states when it comes to COVID-19 testing. To follow up on Gov. Justice’s executive order that all nursing home residents and staff be tested or re-tested, 26 facilities have started testing, seven have completed testing and one has completed it and reported results to the state, WV DHHR officials said. All nursing homes are now required to report positive COVID-19 tests to residents and their families, officials said.

Gov. Justice said that WorkForce WV believes it can have its backlog of unemployment claims processed by Wednesday night.