WV Gov. Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing set for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his Tuesday COVID-19 virtual news briefing for 1:00 p.m., according to his office.

On Monday, Gov. Justice detailed his Friday executive order that all nursing home residents and employees in the state be tested or re-tested. The governor also issued another executive order that hospitals in the state make preparations to fully re-open.