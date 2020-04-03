WV Governor Justice’s Friday COVID-19 update set for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he and other state officials will hold what has become a daily briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus epidemic at Noon on Friday.

The governor did not make any major announcements during Thursday’s briefing, but did defend his decision to not close state schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, after being challenged on the issue by a bi-partisan group of state legislative leaders.