WV Health Officials urge people to remain cautious before attending Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — After nearly two years, a staple event in the Mountain State is a little over a month away.

The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to prepare for the highly anticipated return of Bridge Day. During the preparation and planning, organizers said they are keeping COVID-19 in mind. They worked closely with the Fayette County Health Department to see how the county is affected after large gatherings.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department recommended not going to Bridge Day if you’re worried about your health.

“We think that it is a risk-benefit discussion. It is a high-risk activity. So, I think that if you are immunocompromised, or have kids that are not vaccinated or are not vaccinated yourself, that you really consider avoiding large events,” said Dr. Stewart.

Bridge Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Tickets and information on the events during the day can be found on their website.