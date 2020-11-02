WV House of Delegates member is battling COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates is battling a serious case of COVID-19.

Republican Kanawha County Delegate Kevan Bartlett is being treated for COVID-19. Bartlett is also a senior pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church, which had an outbreak of the virus two weeks ago.

According to Bartlett’s daughter’s Facebook page, the delegate is being transferred from Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, after efforts to put him on a ventilator were unsuccessful.

I and my fellow members in the House of Delegates continue to lift our friend and colleague Delegate Kevan Bartlett in prayer as he fights COVID-19, and hope for a complete recovery.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R – Clay)

In an update Facebook post, Bartlett has been admitted to the hospital in Morgantown and he is now in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories