WV House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19, statement released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has contracted the coronavirus and is under quarantine.

Raleigh County Republican Brandon Steele tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He chairs the House Government Organization Committee.

Steele addressed legislation in the House chambers without a mask on Friday. Delegates are allowed to remove their masks when recognized to speak.

A statement from the House says virus testing will be offered at the state Capitol starting Monday, including a drive-thru option.

Majority Leader Amy Summers (R-Taylor) shared the following statement: