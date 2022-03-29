CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Multiple states, including West Virginia, are filing a lawsuit in hopes to remove the mask mandate on public transportation just weeks before the mandate is set to expire.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a multistate lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the federal government’s mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation.

“I oppose such broad overreaching mandates on airplanes and in other public transportation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must fight back against efforts to deprive citizens of their freedoms.”

The mask mandate allows for removing one’s mask for brief periods, such as while eating or drinking.

Violation of the mandate carries criminal penalties, although the CDC has said that it “does not intend to rely primarily on these criminal penalties” because it “anticipates widespread voluntary compliance,” according to a release from AG Morrisey.

Morrisey said that the CDC has not allowed for public comment on the mandate more than 13 months after it was issued and has not updated its mask mandate since Feb. 1, 2021.



Morrisey called the mandate “unlawful”, saying it “exceeds CDC’s statutory authority, amounts to ‘arbitrary and capricious’ agency action, and violates laws requiring notice and comment on rules.”



The travel mask mandate was added days after President Biden took office. It has been extended several times; most recently it was extended from March 18 to April 18 of this year on March 10.

“President Trump declined to require masks on public transportation although airline companies began requiring masks in mid-2020,” said Morrisey’s release.

Morrisey and his constituents in the following states hope the lawsuit will rule the mandate unlawful and set it aside. The mandate is set to expire, regardless of the lawsuit, on April 18.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.