WV National Guard parachute “riggers” turn to making masks to aid in coronavirus response

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the Mountain State, officials with the West Virginia National Guard have been leading the charge to acquire personal protective equipment(PPE) for state health care and other front line workers. Now National Guard Soldiers have gone a step further, producing PPE.

Courtesy of Sgt. Davis Rohrer

Soldiers with the 2/19th Special Forces Group, based at Camp Dawson, in Preston County, are using their skills as parachute riggers to develop a surgical style face mask in response to the shortage of N95 masks, according to a National Guard news release.

Courtesy of Sgt. Davis Rohrer

The soldiers, known as “Riggers” at the West Virginia Parachute Maintenance Facility, are using available materials and sewing machines designed for parachute maintenance. While some of the soldiers work at the parachute shop full time, others are volunteering to help out with the project. They are working around the clock to get these prototype masks out to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.