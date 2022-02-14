CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 897 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Feb. 14.

On Friday, 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 476,957 (+4,029 since Friday) total cases and 6,023 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,262 (-814 ) active cases.

Over the weekend, West Virginia reached the milestone of 6,000 COVID deaths since the virus was first reported in the state in 2020. Gov. Jim Justice mourned those who have died in his virtual COVID briefing Monday morning, calling it “just terrible sad.”

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, an 80-year old female from Marion County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Doddridge County, a 91-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Harrison County, a 96-year old male from Mingo County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, and an 85-year old male from Lincoln County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (231), Boone (101), Braxton (46), Brooke (45), Cabell (328), Calhoun (38), Clay (40), Doddridge (24), Fayette (277), Gilmer (28), Grant (46), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (49), Hancock (60), Hardy (35), Harrison (352), Jackson (49), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (732), Lewis (63), Lincoln (114), Logan (182), Marion (239), Marshall (139), Mason (127), McDowell (158), Mercer (357), Mineral (110), Mingo (182), Monongalia (260), Monroe (89), Morgan (29), Nicholas (122), Ohio (98), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (45), Preston (192), Putnam (289), Raleigh (371), Randolph (56), Ritchie (36), Roane (55), Summers (53), Taylor (77), Tucker (28), Tyler (27), Upshur (176), Wayne (153), Webster (39), Wetzel (54), Wirt (15), Wood (260), Wyoming (166).

According to the dashboard, 1,110,113 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 957,366 people, or 53.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 402,952 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.