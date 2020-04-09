WV real estate agents use technology to adjust to COVID-19 ‘norm’

MORGANTOWN, WV- COVID-19 has changed how realtors are conducting business during this pandemic.



Renting and buying properties has primarily been an in-person business. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, realtors are having to adjust by using digital tools to walk prospective buyers through the properties, virtually.

“On the selling aspect of things, we would normally have open houses on the weekend, we are not allowed to do that now. So, what we have to do is switch to a virtual open house. We are doing in-person appointments. There is a limit the amount of people we are allowed to have in the home,” said Daniel Cutlip, Realtor with EXP Realty.

“We’ve also been able to do all of our leasing online, rental applications online, take people through our property online. We already had those measures in place, but we’ve really seen that a lot of people have been taking advantage of that,” explained Morgantown’s Bel- Cross Properties Owner Arthur Trusler.

For those in-person appointments, realtors are having to go into the homes with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and Lysol to protect the agents and the clients from the virus. Through the use of technology, Cutlip was able to show and sell a home to one West Virginia family, by using the “Zoom” video service.

“We time block a schedule and like every 30 minutes we’ll do a virtual open house via Zoom, we will send out the link and our guest will click the link and we will virtually walk them through the home,” said Cutlip.

Most realtors stated they are going through properties they have listed and capturing 360-degree images of home interiors as well as floor plans.

“This is the future. We are going to see more and more out-of-state, foreign buyers and sellers that want to work this way. This is the future of real estate,” said Cutlip.