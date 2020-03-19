WV Sec. of State encourages voters to take advantage of absentee ballots amid Coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In response to the declaration of a state of Emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging West Virginia voters to take advantage of absentee by mail and early voting options ahead of the May 12 Primary Election.

Warner announced Wednesday that voters who do not want to vote in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters may still vote in-person during Early Voting, from April 29 to May 9, and on Election Day, May 12.

Here’s how to request an absentee ballot:

1. Get the West Virginia Absentee Ballot Application:

Download and print the application or call or email your county clerk to request the application be mailed to you or visit your county clerk’s office to pick up the application.

2. Fill out the application in your own handwriting and make sure to check the first box for “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” in Section 4 of the application

3. Return the application to your county clerk by mail, email or fax or in-person. Your county clerk must receive your application by May 6.

Voters may only apply and vote absentee in the county where they live. To make sure your registration is up-to-date, go to this website.

Registered voters may request their absentee ballots from now until May 6. The deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election is April 21 and can be done online.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received by the start of canvass, or hand-delivered the day before the election (May 11).