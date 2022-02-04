WV sees slight active COVID case increase on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Feb. 4.

On Thursday, 3,291 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 458,112 (+2,911) total cases and 5,846 (+17) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,116 (+59) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Jackson County, a 60-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Wayne County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (141), Berkeley (423), Boone (156), Braxton (34), Brooke (64), Cabell (671), Calhoun (81), Clay (50), Doddridge (53), Fayette (453), Gilmer (54), Grant (73), Greenbrier (326), Hampshire (116), Hancock (83), Hardy (86), Harrison (423), Jackson (87), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (1,065), Lewis (93), Lincoln (163), Logan (282), Marion (299), Marshall (177), Mason (200), McDowell (198), Mercer (479), Mineral (119), Mingo (210), Monongalia (488), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (184), Ohio (173), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (46), Preston (164), Putnam (415), Raleigh (705), Randolph (236), Ritchie (66), Roane (71), Summers (111), Taylor (104), Tucker (29), Tyler (45), Upshur (175), Wayne (221), Webster (63), Wetzel (90), Wirt (26), Wood (401), Wyoming (180).

According to the dashboard, 1,106,176 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,974 people, or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 384,477 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.