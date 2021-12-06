WV surpasses 300k total COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 689 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Dec. 6.

On Friday, it confirmed 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 301,349 (+2,690 since Friday) total cases and 4,990 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,031 (+358) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 71-year old male from Summers County, a 69-year old male from Wetzel County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 48-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Braxton County, and a 56-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We offer our condolences to the families grieving from this loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Just like adults, children are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose. If you plan on traveling to visit family during the holidays, make sure your children are fully protected from the risk of COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (719), Boone (79), Braxton (51), Brooke (112), Cabell (333), Calhoun (32), Clay (35), Doddridge (19), Fayette (235), Gilmer (21), Grant (77), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (98), Hancock (135), Hardy (66), Harrison (308), Jackson (90), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (575), Lewis (136), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (254), Marshall (123), Mason (98), McDowell (108), Mercer (380), Mineral (146), Mingo (143), Monongalia (300), Monroe (68), Morgan (119), Nicholas (201), Ohio (214), Pendleton (34), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (14), Preston (125), Putnam (223), Raleigh (334), Randolph (93), Ritchie (42), Roane (67), Summers (31), Taylor (84), Tucker (20), Tyler (30), Upshur (93), Wayne (145), Webster (33), Wetzel (94), Wirt (32), Wood (415), Wyoming (85).

According to the dashboard, 1,072,380 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 900,004 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 243,034 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.