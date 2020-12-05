WVDE school alert map shows 12 counties in red

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map shows 12 counties in the red this week.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, Barbour, Marshall, Wayne, Berkley, Mason, Wirt, Grant, Wood, Mineral, Hancock, Ohio and Wyoming counties are all in the red.

This means, no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hampshire, Hardy, Pocahontas, Tyler, Jefferson, Preston, Upshur, Morgan, Putnam, Wetzel, Nicholas, Ritchie counties are in the orange.

Meaning, extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only, and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

This week, 10 counties are in gold. Calhoun, Harrison, Pleasants, Clay, Jackson, Roane, Doddridge, Kanawha, Fayette and Mingo are all in the gold.

This means that extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

The eight counties in yellow are Lincoln, Monongalia, Logan, Monroe, Marion, Raleigh, McDowell, Taylor.

Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur for these counties. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Braxton, Mercer, Tucker, Gilmer, Pendleton, Webster, Greenbrier, Randolph, Lewis, Summers are all in the green. Leaving only 10 counties in green.

This means, extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning during the week (without being given the red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with red asterisks on the map.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.