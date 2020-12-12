WVDE school alert map shows 14 counties in red, only 4 counties in green

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map shows 14 counties in the red this week.

As of Saturday, Dec. 12, the following counties are in the red:

Berkeley

Brooke

Clay

Grant

Hampshire

Hancock

Hardy

Marshall

Mason

Mineral

Ritchie

Tyler

Wirt

Wyoming

This means, no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

The counties in the orange include:

Barbour

Boone

Cabell

Doddridge

Greenbrier

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Kanawha

Lincoln

Mingo

Monongalia

Morgan

Nicholas

Ohio

Pleasants

Pocahontas

Preston

Putnam

Wayne

Wetzel

Wood

Meaning, extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only, and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Eight counties are shown in the gold, these include:

Calhoun

Fayette

Gilmer

Lewis

Marion

Mercer

Roane

Webster

This means that extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

The counties in the yellow include:

Braxton

Monroe

Pendleton

Raleigh

Taylor

Tucker

Upshur

Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur for these counties. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Only four counties are in the green this week. Those four counties are:

Logan

McDowell

Randolph

Summers

This means, extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning during the week (without being given the red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with red asterisks on the map.

All schools, both public and private, are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map. Winter sports have been suspended until January 11, 2021, by order of the Governor.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.