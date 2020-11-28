WVDE school alert map shows 5 counties in red; remote learning for all schools to begin Nov. 30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map shows five counties in the red this week.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, Wyoming and Mineral counties are all in the red.

This means, no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wood, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkley, Jefferson, Pocahontas, Putnam, Boone, Wayne and Mingo counties are in the orange.

Meaning, extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only, and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

This week, seven counties are in gold. Hancock, Wetzel, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Morgan and Cabell are all in the gold.

This means that extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

The 13 counties in yellow are Pleasants, Tyler, Marion, Jackson, Calhoun, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Monroe and McDowell.

Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur for these counties. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Monongalia, Tucker, Randolph, Webster, Pendleton, Lewis, Gilmer, Braxton, Clay, Roane, Logan, Summers and Mercer are all in the green. Leaving only 13 counties in green.

This means, extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Governor Jim Justice has called for all schools to begin remote learning the week of Nov. 29, 2020. The counties in green, yellow and gold will be able to return to in-person or blended learning models on Thursday, Dec. 3.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.