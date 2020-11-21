WVDE school alert map shows 6 counties in the red this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map shows six counties in the red.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, Berkeley, Hardy, Jackson, Marshall, Mineral and Wood counties are in red.

Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Mason, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Wayne, Wirt and Wyoming counties are in orange.

This week, 12 counties are in gold. Barbour, Clay, Harrison, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Preston, Upshur and Wetzel.

The 14 counties in yellow are Calhoun, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Logan, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, and Tyler counties.

Braxton, Doddridge, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Roane, Summers, Tucker and Webster counties are in green. Leaving only 10 counties in green this week.

A new feature comes with this week’s School Alert System map. On the map, an asterisk (*) is placed on the counties that have moved completely too remote learning. These counties do not have to be in red or orange to make the decision.

According to the School Alert Map, the counties who are doing remote learning are:

Clay

Grant

Hampshire

Nicholas

Upshur

Wetzel

You can view the full details regarding the school map, by clicking here.