WVDHHR confirms two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)/ (WBOY) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two positive cases in Marshall County.

Officials also announced another positive case in Mercer County on Saturday.

As of Saturday, March 21, there are currently 11 positive cases in the Mountain State. Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2)

Marshall County health officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. inside the Public Safety Building regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice will also hold a statewide address at 7 p.m.