CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 94 new COVID cases and 51 additional deaths on March 29.

On Monday, 229 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 497,553 (+94) total cases and 6,794 (+51) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 376 (-30) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia. The only exception is Braxton County which is still red on an otherwise green and yellow map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 96-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old male from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from McDowell County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old male from Wetzel County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Webster County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old male from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Monroe County, a 97-year old female from Barbour County, an 82-year old female from Summers County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, and a 52-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death from August 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (19), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (0), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (2), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (2), McDowell (6), Mercer (23), Mineral (5), Mingo (15), Monongalia (24), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (17), Randolph (4), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,120,191 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 968,092 people, or 54% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 421,950 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.