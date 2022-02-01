WVDHHR reports decline in active COVID cases on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Feb. 1.

On Monday, 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 448,922 (+2,151) total cases and 5,778 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 12,843 (-2,647) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Berkeley County, a 104-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Cabell County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471), Wyoming (212).

According to the dashboard, 1,104,668 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 951,361 people, or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 382,874 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.