WVDOT offers COVID-19 guidance for DOH transportation workers and bridge inspectors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has implemented a plan for essential roadwork and emergency situations while reducing the number of workers present at one time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transportation workers have been divided into two groups and two-week time periods have been established. For each two-week time period, one group will telework from home while the other group will continue roadwork and emergency response and vice versa.

“There is no way we could maintain our supply chains across the country without the Division of Highways on the ground,” Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E. said.

In addition to transportation workers, many WVDOT office employees are also teleworking from home. Bridge inspection crews will continue to inspect bridges on the pre-determined schedule, but specialized crews that travel all over the state will be temporarily shut down to avoid increased exposure.

Wriston said, “I’m extremely proud of the Division of Highways. At every level of this organization today, we are rising to the occasion. We’re all leaders, and we care very much about the people we serve. We’re going to continue to serve them.”

Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website by clicking here.

For information, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook.