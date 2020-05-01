WVU annual dumpster program begins for students moving out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University student move-out dumpster program started Friday afternoon.

This program is something the university does every year surrounding the end of the spring semester to prevent from furniture, trash and other items being left on the street. Dumpsters were put out in six different locations scattered throughout the campus.

The dumpsters were at these locations :

Beverly Avenue

Brockway Avenue

Garrison Street

Grant Avenue

McLane Avenue

Willey Street

This cleanup however, is supposed to be intended for WVU students living in university housing areas only. Students also must have an active and fully paid account with Republic Services to use the dumpster program.

The use of the dumpster are not intended for students living in commercial housing off campus, and is not to be used by any landlords operating those properties. Violators can face a fine of $500.

The dumpsters will be open and operating every day until the end of the program. The dumpsters will then be removed on Thursday, May 14.

The City of Morgantown has also stated that it has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to pick up unwanted furniture items that students wish to donate, according to a release. Students can drop off their items at ReStore in Sabraton during the following times:

May 1–3, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

May 6–10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

May 13–16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Those who are interested in learning more about the guidelines to moving out from the Monongalia County Health Department, as well as the dumpster program, can read an article from earlier this week that our team wrote.