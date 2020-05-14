WVU Army ROTC hosts annual spring commissioning ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Army ROTC Mountaineer Battalion Cadets were commissioned to second lieutenants early Thursday morning.
The ceremony was held for 23 individuals that were being honored, but it was held a little differently than previous years have, due to COVID-19.
While completely virtual, one ceremony was held at 9:30 a.m. and the other was held at 11:00 p.m. The two ceremonies were held because some of the uniforms could not be delivered in time because of the coronavirus, and they wanted everyone to be dressed the same.
They still carried on most traditions ceremonies have done in passed like the oath of office and the pinning of the strips with a family member present.
COVID-19 may have impacted how the ceremony took place, but that could not diminish the accomplishment these commissioned second lieutenants did. Only a few American’s can say they have done.
“Welcome to the team, I want to say be ready, I want to say be prepared to be surprised, but draw on the experiences you have already had. Draw on that ability to overcome what seem like instrumental odds,” Gen. Christopher Dziubek. “First and foremost, be available to the soldiers that you are about to be entrusted.”
The technical difficulties they had at the ceremonies made it even more memorable, and it will be a day they will never forget for the rest of their lives.
The cadets that were commissioned on May 14 are listed below:
Austin Altemus (Topton, Pa.; Brandywine Heights Area HS), B.A. in Political Science, Army National Guard, Field Artillery
Rosanne Anderson (Spring Valley, Wisc.; North Cobb Magnet HS for International Studies, Kennesaw, Ga.), B.A. in Criminology, Active Duty, Aviation
Timothy (Cody) Bailey (Kenna, WV; Ripley HS), B.S. in Industrial Engineering, Active Duty, Ordnance Corps
Rayona Chapman (Hartford, Conn., Simsbury HS), B.S. in Business Administration, National Guard, Ordnance Corps
Jonathan Dayton (Roanoke, Va.; William Byrd HS), B.S. in Nursing, Active Duty, Army Nurse Corps
Kevin Dziubek (Pittsburgh, Pa.; Central Catholic HS) B.A. in Criminology, Active Duty, Infantry
Benjamin Flohr (Grafton, WV, Grafton HS), B.A. in History, National Guard, Armor
Matthew Green (Jefferson, Md; Urbana HS), B.S. in Civil Engineering, Active Duty, Chemical Corps
Jaimee Harrison (Mount Airy, MD; South Carroll HS), B.S. in Agriculture Natural Resources & Design, Army Reserve, Military Intelligence
Nickalaus Hart (Reading, Pa.; Wilson HS), B.S. in Business Administration, Active Duty, Military Police Corps
Ashley Hernandez (Red House, WV; South Charleston HS), B.A. in International Studies, Active Duty, Ordnance Corps
Leif Klinger (Fairfax Station, VA; North Kitsap HS), B.A. in International Studies, Active Duty, Infantry
Lexy Llewellyn (Barton, Md.; Mountain Ridge HS), B.A. in Criminology, Army Reserve, Military Intelligence
Paige Maze (Belpre, Ohio; Warren Local HS), B.S. in Exercise Physiology, National Guard, Adjutant General Corps
Kathleen McGovern (Springfield, VA; West Springfield HS), B.S. in Nursing, Active Duty, Army Nurse Corps
Allison Melius (Strongstown, Pa.; Blacklick Valley HS), B.S. in Agriculture Natural Resources & Design, National Guard, Medical Services Corps
Aubri Paredes (Rahway, NJ; Killeen HS), B.S. in Industrial Engineering, National Guard, Quartermaster Corps
Howard (Trey) Sargent (Parkersburg, WV; Parkersburg South HS) B.S. in Business Administration, Active Duty, Signal Corps
Elliot Shepherd (Bellaire, OH; Bellaire HS), M.S. in Industrial Relations, Active Duty, Field Artillery
Charles (Chad) Withers (Ashton, WV; Hannan HS), B.S. in Landscape Architecture, National Guard, Corps of Engineers
WAYNESBURG UNIVERSITY (3)
Taylor Clarkson (Frankfort, OH; Adena HS), B.S. in Marine Biology, National Guard, Aviation
Erin Joyce (Pittsburgh, Pa; Bishop Canevin HS); B.A. in Sociology, Army Reserve, Adjutant General Corps
Malarie Yoder (Spring Mills, Pa.; Penns Valley Area HS), B.A. in Communications, Active Duty, Adjutant General Corps