WVU awarded funding for COVID research & response for rural West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia University has been given American Rescue Plan funds to continue COVID-19 research and response.

Senator Joe Manchin announced on Thursday that $1,015,320 from the American Rescue Plan will be given to WVU. This funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will be used to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks and support COVID-19 testing efforts in West Virginia, especially in rural populations.

“As we battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and address a new surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Manchin. Senator Manchin said he hopes the funds will help shift COVID-19 response efforts and keep West Virginians safe.

“I will continue to work with HHS to ensure West Virginia has the necessary funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and I encourage every West Virginian and American to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shot,” said Senator Manchin.

West Virginia has been experiencing record-breaking COVID case increases over the past several days. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and treatment supplies are in low supply in hospitals across the state.