WVU awards more than $6 million in emergency grants to students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has awarded $6.72 million in emergency grants to students from funds provided through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

8,003 students who met the eligibility criteria required by the U.S. Department of Education were awarded emergency grants of $750 for the Spring 2020 semester to assist with need due to COVID-19’s disruption to campus, according to a press release. Qualifying students who are also eligible for the Pell Grant received $1,000 for the Spring 2020 semester.

The university said it received $20.2 million from the federal stimulus package enacted to provide significant relief to higher education. Approximately $10 million is designated to provide direct emergency assistance to students with financial need stemming from COVID-19-related disruption of campus operations, including cost of attendance expenses, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare.

In order to continue supporting students in these uncertain times, West Virginia University will distribute CARES Act Emergency Grants to eligible students who are attending Summer 2020 courses, the release explains. Like the process implemented for CARES Act Emergency Grants in the spring, students will need to submit an application to be considered for a grant this summer.

Previous guidance from the Department of Education requires students to be eligible for Title IV aid in order to qualify for the grant. To determine Title IV eligibility, anyone who wishes to be reviewed for the funds must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file for the 2019-2020 academic year, WVU explained. Federal guidelines also state that students enrolled in programs that were exclusively online are ineligible for the grant.

Students who have not completed a FAFSA can still do so by visiting the Federal Student Aid website or downloading the myStudentAid app via the Apple App store or Google Play. For full CARES Act Emergency Grant eligibility requirements, click here.

Students who meet the CARES Act Emergency Grant eligibility requirements may receive up to $375 for the Summer 2020 semester, according to WVU. Students who meet the eligibility requirements and are also eligible for the Pell Grant may receive up to $500 for the Summer 2020 semester.

The university said it will review students in two rounds—those eligible by May 28, and those eligible by June 30—to ensure those who are attending part-of-term summer courses are considered. The online application will be open from May 20 to May 28 at 4:45 p.m. for the first round and from June 22 to June 30 at 4:45 p.m. for the second.

Eligible students who have submitted an online application, completed a FAFSA and are attending half-time by May 28 will be awarded the week of June 15, according to the release. Eligible students who have submitted an online application, completed a FAFSA and are attending half-time by June 30 will be awarded the grant the week of July 20. WVU said funds may be limited. For more details on what is considered “half-time” during summer, click here.

Additionally, the Department of Education has determined that students are not eligible if they were enrolled in programs that were exclusively online even before COVID-19 closures.

Questions about the CARES Act Emergency Grants can be directed via email. If assistance is needed to complete the FAFSA, students can submit an online ticket to the Mountaineer Hub or call the Hub at 304-293-1988.

This announcement is based on the latest guidance available from the Department of Education, WVU said. It is subject to change, should there be updates to how the government requires the university to distribute the funds. WVU will notify students and families as soon as possible of any further changes.