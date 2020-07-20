WVU begins testing employees for coronavirus ahead of their return to work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has set up a large COVID-19 test site ahead of bringing employees back to work.

The university set up a five-lane drive through site in the Coliseum parking lot so it could begin testing its employees before they return.

More than 7,000 faculty and staff members will be tested over the next two to three weeks.

The drive through and walk-up system is designed to get the entire staff tested as quickly and conveniently as possible.

“We’re scheduling our testing process for ease of throughput and toward the faculty and staff experience. So, we’re testing in about six-minute increments. So, they can schedule in advance and arrive at their scheduled testing time, get through the process from start to finish in under six minutes,” said Director of Projects for Strategic Initiatives Erin Newmeyer.

Several sites will be available July 27 to test the nearly 25,000 students scheduled to return in the fall.