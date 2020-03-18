WVU BeWell is reaching out to students to provide guidance during coronavirus outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU BeWell is reaching out to all Health Sciences students to provide them guidance and support through the coronavirus outbreak.

BeWell is a satellite office of the Carruth Center for Psychological and Psychiatric Services. It’s located on the Health Sciences campus and is committed to:

Individualized and ongoing assessment to guide treatment

Short-term individual and group counseling

Community referrals for long term individualized care

Dr. Jennifer Randall Reyes, Behavioral Health Clinician, spoke with 12 News about how BeWell is jumping on board with the virtual platform in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On the website, there is a tab called “Ask Dr. Jen” where you can submit a question anonymously. This gives students the opportunity to ask questions they’re concerned about but maybe they’re too nervous to ask face to face.

Dr. Reyes will then turn those questions into a blog series, which could help students take a step back and breathe during the outbreak.

“We’re really starting to see that students need a break from all of this and our main focus right now is checking in with every single student to make sure they’re okay,” said Dr. Reyes.

The main goal is that they’re trying to be prepared for any changes and informing students with information and updates as soon as they get it. She emphasized that they want to be a resource for students and that the blog series will carry on long after the crisis has passed.

“We’re just trying to be adaptive and understanding that the world may change again tomorrow and we’ll have to put whatever mechanisms in place that we need to ensure that we’re really supporting our students in the highest possible level of care,” said Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Reyes said that the main Carruth Center office and BeWell office will remain open and staffed until further notice. She mentioned that they’re hopeful that they will stay open to help students who may have a mental health emergency, but will adjust if they have to close their doors.